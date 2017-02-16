Gulfport officers make arrest for Biloxi police
Gulfport police officers arrested a man Wednesday with an outstanding warrant accusing him of burglarizing a vehicle in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi last month. Gulfport officers pulled over Miles during a traffic stop and realized he was wanted by Biloxi police on an auto burglary charge, Biloxi police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Thinking of moving
|Feb 9
|him
|3
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC