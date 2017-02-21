Gulfport mother going back to prison for DUI crash that killed veteran
Carl Harms makes his first visit to see the mangled car owned by his father, James Harms. His father, a retired Navy chief petty officer, was killed by an impaired driver in Gulfport in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Gangs in south ms
|Feb 19
|Jenn
|2
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Thinking of moving
|Feb 9
|him
|3
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC