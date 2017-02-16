Gulfport elementary students ready fo...

Gulfport elementary students ready for their big debut with Foreigner

Pass Road Elementary school singers gather around as Chance Gaines, 10, tries his hand playing Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark's guitar during a visit on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The singers from the Gulfport school will be performing with Foreigner on Saturday in Biloxi.

