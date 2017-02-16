Gulfport elementary students ready for their big debut with Foreigner
Pass Road Elementary school singers gather around as Chance Gaines, 10, tries his hand playing Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark's guitar during a visit on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The singers from the Gulfport school will be performing with Foreigner on Saturday in Biloxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Thinking of moving
|Feb 9
|him
|3
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC