Gulfport boil water notice lifted, water is safe to drink
A boil water notice affecting around 700 homes in Gulfport has been lifted after water samples tested clear of contamination for two consecutive days. The area affected was east of Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC