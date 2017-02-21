Gulfport accountant Jerry Levens wins a Spirit of Coasta award

Jerry Levens added to his long list of achievements and awards Tuesday when he was named the 2017 recipient of the Pat Santucci "Spirit of the Gulf Coast" Award. A partner in the Gulfport CPA firm of Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre PLLC, Levens received the award at the annual meeting of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce before a sell-out crowd of 600 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

