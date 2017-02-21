Gulfport accountant Jerry Levens wins...

Gulfport accountant Jerry Levens wins a Spirit of Coasta award

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Jerry Levens added to his long list of achievements and awards Tuesday when he was named the 2017 recipient of the Pat Santucci "Spirit of the Gulf Coast" Award. A partner in the Gulfport CPA firm of Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre PLLC, Levens received the award at the annual meeting of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce before a sell-out crowd of 600 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in south ms 8 hr Gary 3
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Mon Sheketa Wright 140
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) Feb 19 little birdie 21
Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06) Feb 12 hwcotnam 125
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Feb 10 kbs3355 1
Thinking of moving Feb 9 him 3
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Feb 7 FreeEverybody 71
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC