Grammy-winners The Band Perry to headline Mississippi bicentennital concert in Gulfport

The Governor's Concert for the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South will also feature Grammy nominee Vasti Jackson, recording artist Paul Thorn, and Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, which features Gulfport native and Allman Brother's Band drummer Jaimoe Johnson. "We are honored to celebrate the 200th anniversary of statehood with world-renowned musicians who make Mississippi's music known around the globe," Bryant said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.