Doctors Remove Mississippi Man's 140-POUND Tumor

Roger Logan recently lost 140 pounds in just three hours thanks to the removal of a giant tumor from his lower abdomen that was not, as doctors initially told him, "just fat." The 57-year-old from Gulfport, Mississippi lived with the massive mound for 12 years.

