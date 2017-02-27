Developer says Gulfport casino has a unofficial name,a $40M in bank
Mississippi Coast Entertainment, a limited partnership, is making payments on a 60-year lease of Gulfport harbor property in hopes of building a casino. The city and two private property owners, MC Marine and Marine Life Ventures, own the 10 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10)
|23 hr
|Charlie
|14
|Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Capte
|4
|Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12)
|Sun
|mescalito
|45
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 25
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 24
|paul ross
|123
|Gangs in south ms
|Feb 22
|Jenn
|4
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|Sheketa Wright
|140
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC