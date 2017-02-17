Death penalty wona t be sought for two young men accused in slaying
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder trial of two young men accused of killing Lamont Hayes in a burglary and attempted robbery. Rashad Johnson, 20, and Jalen Williams, 22, are set to stand trial this week in Hayes' fatal shooting of July 22, 2014.
