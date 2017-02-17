Death penalty wona t be sought for tw...

Death penalty wona t be sought for two young men accused in slaying

13 hrs ago

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder trial of two young men accused of killing Lamont Hayes in a burglary and attempted robbery. Rashad Johnson, 20, and Jalen Williams, 22, are set to stand trial this week in Hayes' fatal shooting of July 22, 2014.

