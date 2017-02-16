Coastians take request to heart, deliver valentines to veterans
Christy McGill, left, and April Darden of Community Bank hand out valentines to veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. One of the valentines handed out by Christy McGill, left, and April Darden of Community Bank to veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Thinking of moving
|Feb 9
|him
|3
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC