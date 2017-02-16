Coastians take request to heart, deliver valentines to veterans

Christy McGill, left, and April Darden of Community Bank hand out valentines to veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. One of the valentines handed out by Christy McGill, left, and April Darden of Community Bank to veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.