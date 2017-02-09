Coast women show solidarity in meetin...

Coast women show solidarity in meeting with Coast lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The fog was thick and dense Wednesday morning, but that didn't stop a group of Coast women from climbing aboard a bus that stopped in Biloxi and Gulfport before heading to Jackson. And while the coffee was hot and the conversation was pleasant before the bus pulled out of Biloxi, those making the trip were focused on their mission - to meet with lawmakers from South Mississippi to discuss some proposed legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving 19 hr him 3
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Tue FreeEverybody 71
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 3 Wolf River Outlaw 122
News Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06) Jan 29 Paul Snell 2
Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13) Jan 26 Musikologist 11
Opiates (Nov '13) Jan 26 504doctor 30
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC