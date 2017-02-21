Coast cities a under appreciateda AND...

Coast cities a under appreciateda AND a artsy,a according to lists

On Tuesday, Thrillist Travel released its list of " Under appreciated American cities you should totally move to ," and Gulfport appeared. And a week earlier, the travel website Expedia included Ocean Springs on its list of " America's most artistic towns ."

