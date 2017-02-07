Busted! Bayou View resident helps DMR catch alleged thieves
Ruben Lee Allen, left, and Kaderial L. Montgomery were arrested Sunday for allegedly receiving stolen property. The Mississippi Department of Resources made the arrest by working with a Gulfport resident whose boat engine was stolen Friday from his driveway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC