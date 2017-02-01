At least he didna t get away with a limo
Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said King Limo at 2500 16th Ave. was burglarized Jan. 13. Bromen said someone entered the business and illegally removed some undisclosed items from the business.
