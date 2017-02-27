Amber Alert issued for possibly kidnapped Gulfport girl
According to police, Sandra Hayes took her 3-year-old granddaughter Taniya Edwards from a home in the 3900 block of 21st Street in Gulfport around 8:48 p.m. Sunday. Hayes reportedly left the scene in a cream 2005 Chrysler 300, with an unknown Mississippi tag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10)
|10 hr
|Charlie
|14
|Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Capte
|4
|Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12)
|Sun
|mescalito
|45
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Sat
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 24
|paul ross
|123
|Gangs in south ms
|Feb 22
|Jenn
|4
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|Sheketa Wright
|140
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC