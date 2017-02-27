Amber Alert issued for possibly kidna...

Amber Alert issued for possibly kidnapped Gulfport girl

According to police, Sandra Hayes took her 3-year-old granddaughter Taniya Edwards from a home in the 3900 block of 21st Street in Gulfport around 8:48 p.m. Sunday. Hayes reportedly left the scene in a cream 2005 Chrysler 300, with an unknown Mississippi tag.

