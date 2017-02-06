After 2016 shootout, Pass Christian prepares for Mardi Gras parade

Friends and family of Isaiah "Winky" Major II and Carlos "Los" Bates, fatally shot at a Mardi Gras parade in Pass Christian, attend a vigil in their memory on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Gulfport. Rose McLaurin is comforted at a vigil for her son, Isaiah "Winky" Major III, one of two bystanders killed at the Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.