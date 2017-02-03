8 more alleged gang members linked to drug crimes
GULFPORT, MS - A total of 15 people have now been arrested in George and Jackson counties, accused of taking part in a drug trafficking ring that distributed methamphetamine. The latest arrests include Learthur Silas, 36, of George County; Melvin Walker, 27, of Greene County; Tykail Moye, 23, of George County; Darrell Dennis, 31, of George County; Mario Fairley, 36, of George County; Christopher Bolton, 31, of Jackson County; Marquis Collins, 29, of Jackson County; and Edward Brown, 30, of Jackson County.
