7 people linked to Black Gangster Disciples arrested on meth charges
Seven members or associates of the Black Gangster Disciples Street Gang were arrested early Thursday morning on federal drug charges, according to a press release from FBI Jackson Field Office. All seven suspects will appear before Magistriate Judge John C. Gargiulo at 10:30 a.m. Friday in United States District Court in Gulfport.
