6 members of the Black Gangster Disci...

6 members of the Black Gangster Disciples arrested

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Following a two year investigation, six George County residents and one Greene County resident have been arrested on federal drug charges. Details about the investigation are limited, but officials have confirmed that six of the suspects are known members or associates of the Black Gangster Disciples Street Gang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06) Jan 29 Paul Snell 2
Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13) Jan 26 Musikologist 11
Opiates (Nov '13) Jan 26 504doctor 30
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC