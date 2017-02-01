6 members of the Black Gangster Disciples arrested
Following a two year investigation, six George County residents and one Greene County resident have been arrested on federal drug charges. Details about the investigation are limited, but officials have confirmed that six of the suspects are known members or associates of the Black Gangster Disciples Street Gang.
