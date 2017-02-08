3 convicted in global investigation triggered by Biloxi womana s complaint
When a Biloxi woman reported she'd been scammed by someone she met on the internet, a federal agents in Gulfport launched a probe. It turned into a complex global investigation of romance scams, re-shipping scams, work-at-at home scams, identity theft, financial fraud, bank fraud and the takeover of credit-card accounts.
