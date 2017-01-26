Youth court reforms gain ground as more bills are introduced
The content of case files - like these in Harrison County Youth Court in 2016 - is kept secret, even from attorneys who represent clients. Most of the complaints about child neglect within the Mississippi Department of Human Services system are deemed unfounded, yet there are thousands of children and families affected by Mississippi's child welfare system.
