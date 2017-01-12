You want country music, South Mississippi? You got it this weekend
Ray Stevens, whose 40-plus years of comic musical stylings includes 'The Streak' and 'Guitarzan,' will play the IP Resort Casino on Friday. After a lull the past couple of weeks due to the Christmas holidays, live music returns to the Coast on Friday and Saturday with several shows.
