Womena s March solidarity rally changes location

Organizers of the local Sisters Solidarity Rally in support of Saturday's Women's March on Washington say they have changed the location of the rally due to possible inclement weather. The event, originally planned to be on the east side of Jones Park in Gulfport, will now be held from 1 to 3 p.m. indoors at Cafe Climb at 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport.

