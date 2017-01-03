Thomas 'Tommy" Duff/Photo credit: MS Public Universities
Two of the three men facing charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a prominent Marion County businessman were in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing where graphic details were revealed. Victor Mitchell, 42 of Sumrall, Glen Evans, 46 of Gulfport, and Howard Cameron, 47 of Biloxi were all arrested on Nov. 19 in connection to the crime that allegedly targeted Tommy Duff in efforts to extort him for money.
