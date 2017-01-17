South Mississippians to represent at inauguration
Hundreds of thousands of people will gather on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Friday to see President-elect Donald Trump sworn into office. Justin Allday of Ocean Springs and Gulfport's Hannah Stewart think America is great, but they also think America can be even greater with Donald Trump as president.
