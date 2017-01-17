South Mississippians say Trump is off...

South Mississippians say Trump is off to good start

Read more: Sunherald.com

Mississippians from the Gulf Coast expressed hopes for national unity as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday and said the new president should be able to promote business in Mississippi and around the country. "I've been a follower and fan of Donald Trump a long time," said Mark Cumbest, who was a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention.

