Saltillo armed robbery similar to Gulf Coast crime

Local law enforcement are investigating whether the armed robbery of the Saltillo McDonald's last week is related to a similar crime three days later in Gulfport. "They have the same M.O. ," said Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey.

