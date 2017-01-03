Police: Robber targeting Gulfport dollar stores considered armed and dangerous
This photo was taken December 29, 2016 at the Dollar General located at 11330 Oneal Road. This photo was taken January 7, 2017 at the Family Dollar located at 13137 Dedeaux Road.
