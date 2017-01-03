Pedestrian killed by car on Pass Road...

Pedestrian killed by car on Pass Road in Gulfport

10 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night when the person was hit by a car just east of the intersection of Pass Road and Ford Street, a police spokesman confirmed. Bromen said this is the second fatal accident in two months involving a car hitting a pedestrian in that spot.

