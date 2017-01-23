Panel advances 'Blue Lives Matter' bi...

Panel advances 'Blue Lives Matter' bill on targeting police

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

A bill to double penalties for crimes targeting police officers, firefighters and medics - in or out of uniform - is moving ahead in the Mississippi Senate. The Judiciary A Committee decided with a voice vote over some opposition Tuesday to send Senate Bill 2469 to the full Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC