Orange Grove Carnival Association parade will not roll this year
Orange Grove Carnival Association's parade will not roll this year; organizers say the organization disbanded after last year's parade. "Orange Grove Carnival Association did not apply this year for the Mardi Gras parade," said Chris Vignes, Gulfport public information officer.
