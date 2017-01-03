No winter slow-down in sight, Coast w...

No winter slow-down in sight, Coast will see new restaurants, stores

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The holiday season normally is a slow time for development nationwide, but South Mississippi is seeing a flurry of renovations and commercial construction. A new Dollar General store on Cowan Road in Gulfport and renovations to The Rackhouse, a new steakhouse in downtown Gulfport, top the list of $2.4 million in commercial building permits over the past two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weather vision 15 hr Guest 1
Review: Moran's Art Studio Tue John 1
job Jan 2 job hunter 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Dec 31 Payne 29
Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12) Dec 28 Black animal buster 10
Biloxi black beach (May '15) Dec 28 WHITE SPRING BREAK 9
Pants-Down Spanking??? (Oct '14) Dec 28 Bare Butt Buster 11
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at January 04 at 7:03PM CST

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,772

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC