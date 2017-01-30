Mugshots is opening soon, and therea ...

Mugshots is opening soon, and therea s even more to come at The Promenade

A new Mugshots restaurant is already under construction at the area immediately west of The Promenade in D'Iberville. A $5 million TIF bond from the city and county will help pay for roads, utilities and other infrastructure as the 22 acres north and south of Promenade Parkway are developed with a possible mix of restaurants and retail.

