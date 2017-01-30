Mugshots is opening soon, and therea s even more to come at The Promenade
A new Mugshots restaurant is already under construction at the area immediately west of The Promenade in D'Iberville. A $5 million TIF bond from the city and county will help pay for roads, utilities and other infrastructure as the 22 acres north and south of Promenade Parkway are developed with a possible mix of restaurants and retail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC