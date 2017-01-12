More Firehouse Subs locations are on the way
Three more Firehouse Subs are on the way to South Mississippi, so those who now have to drive to Biloxi for a Hook & Ladder or other sub will be able tp order one in their neighborhood. The Gulfport location is under construction and he said it will open in late February or March between Best Buy and Chick-Fil-A at 10573 U.S. 49, north of Interstate 10. Statham said he has narrowed it down to one of two locations in Ocean Springs and that restaurant will open in late 2017 or in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|14 hr
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC