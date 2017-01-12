Mississippians have a favorite vanity plate and it's not Ole Miss or Elvis
Starting in October, Mississippi drivers will get a license plate to replace the blue guitar that has been on vehicles for five years, but anyone who can't wait can decorate their ride with one of the many specialty plates or a customized vanity plate. It costs more for these plates, but nearly one in four drivers in the state splurges to show their support for their alma mater, their dedication to butterflies or dolphins, their love for Elvis or their connection to the U.S. military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Sat
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC