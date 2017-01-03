Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum ...

Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum seeking supporters

Supporters of the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum believe they've found the ideal location: an old furniture store building. Those advocating for the museum say the old "Rooms to Go" building on Pass Road in Gulfport is a perfect fit for their plans.

Gulfport, MS

