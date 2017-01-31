Messages of love left on St. Jude Dream Home's floor
If you win the 2017 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home , you will have messages of love, blessings, and thanks written on the concrete under the flooring in the living room. Tuesday supporters of the Dream Home came together to celebrate and mark this stage of the construction of the house just off the beach in Gulfport.
