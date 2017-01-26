Man suspected of robbing woman at knifepoint in her home arrested
Gulfport police have arrested the man they believe robbed a woman at knifepoint after crawling through a window at her home late Monday night. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Ray Devon Fairley, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery.
