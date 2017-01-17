Man shares story of survival after driving into water in foggy conditions
A Gulfport man says he's happy to be alive after he drove down a boat ramp in Bay St. Louis. He's blaming dense fog for the accident and is now warning others about the dangers of driving in the fog.
