Man gets life without parole for crimes against woman who escaped naked
A homeless man indicted as a violent habitual offender has been sentenced to life without parole for crimes against a woman who fled, naked, to get away from him. Circuit Judge Chris Schmidt sentenced Andrew Cruse Jr., 56, Thursday.
