Local officials support enhanced penalty bill
Local law enforcement officials said Friday that they support a bill in front of the Mississippi legislature which would enhance penalties for individuals who target law enforcement officers and first-responders. The Mississippi Senate this week approved a measure which is being dubbed the "Red, White, and Blue Lives Matter," bill with a 37-13 vote.
