Legislators tout state's 200th birthday
Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told House members Tuesday - the opening of the annual session - they are privileged to be serving during Mississippi's bicentennial year, and he hopes in 100 years that legislators will look back and say "that bunch in 2017 did a good job." Gunn, Lt.
