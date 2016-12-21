It was a great year for holiday light...

It was a great year for holiday lights at Jones Park, official says

It's beginning to look a lot less like Christmas across South Mississippi as trees and holiday decorations are coming down, and Mardi Gras wreaths are starting to appear. The Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Jones Park will not shine Sunday, as Gulfport officials canceled the last night of the show due to rain and thunderstorms.

