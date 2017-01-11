How billboards are helping South Mississippians prevent HIV
If you live in Mississippi, there's a totally free way to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, and it's delivered to your doorstep. People who drive on U.S. 49 in Gulfport, on Pass Road in Gulfport or on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis may have noticed new billboards with images of three large condoms.
