He thought he was grooming a girl for...

He thought he was grooming a girl for sex. Now hea s going to prison.

A man who used the internet to coax a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him has been sentenced to prison, sex-offender treatment and lifetime supervision. Graphic emails show Gulfport resident Gregory Dodd, 54, had groomed the girl to have sex with him in front of her mother.

