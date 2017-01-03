He thought he was grooming a girl for sex. Now hea s going to prison.
A man who used the internet to coax a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him has been sentenced to prison, sex-offender treatment and lifetime supervision. Graphic emails show Gulfport resident Gregory Dodd, 54, had groomed the girl to have sex with him in front of her mother.
