Gulfport WIN Center now providing help for job seekers
The WIN Job Center in Gulfport on Southpark Dr. is helping South Mississippians in need of work find jobs in new and improved ways after reopening. Steven Smith said instead of being discouraged by his current job seeker status, he's encouraged by the help he's getting at the Gulfport WIN Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|19 hr
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Thu
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC