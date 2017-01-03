Gulfport protesters against Trump cab...

Gulfport protesters against Trump cabinet nominees

About two dozen protesters gathered in front of Senator Thad Cochran's office to voice their concerns about potentional White House leaders who don't believe in climate change. Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees have been touted as climate change deniers.

