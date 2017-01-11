Gulfport leaders hoping for traffic light at dangerous intersection
The days of sitting on Taylor Rd., waiting what seems like an eternity to turn onto Lorraine Rd. may be over. WLOX News Now just learned that by the end of the week, Gulfport will submit a permit application to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
