Gulfport, Da Iberville students and police will hit the hardwood

Gulfport police and Gulfport High students will team up to challenge D'Iberville police and D'Iberville High students in a basketball game at 7 p.m. Thursday night. The free game, to be held at Gulfport High, is sponsored by the Gulfport Police Department's Blue Crew, a group of officers who play basketball with students to improve relations between police and teens.

