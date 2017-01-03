Gulfport Council Members approve consultant for Mississippi Aquarium project.
Gulfport city leaders officially approved a consultant for the Mississippi Aquarium project. The city council voted for Kimmel Management Services, LLC, specifically David Kimmel, to work on the aquarium.
